Boy, 12, hospitalized after West Side shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a graze wound after a shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s West Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue.
The boy was inside a vehicle when he was struck by a gunshot graze wound to the head, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
What's next:
Police said two people of interest were taken into custody. No further details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.