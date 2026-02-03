Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 12, hospitalized after West Side shooting, police say

By Cody King
Published  February 3, 2026 9:58pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 12-year-old boy was grazed by a gunshot while inside a vehicle during a shooting Tuesday evening in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue and was hospitalized in fair condition.
    • Police said two people of interest were taken into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a graze wound after a shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue. 

The boy was inside a vehicle when he was struck by a gunshot graze wound to the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

What's next:

Police said two people of interest were taken into custody. No further details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

