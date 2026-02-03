Boy, 12, hospitalized after West Side shooting, police say

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was grazed by a gunshot while inside a vehicle during a shooting Tuesday evening in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue and was hospitalized in fair condition. Police said two people of interest were taken into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a graze wound after a shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue.

The boy was inside a vehicle when he was struck by a gunshot graze wound to the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

What's next:

Police said two people of interest were taken into custody. No further details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.