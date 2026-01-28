Four arrested after burglary interrupted in downtown Hinsdale: police

The Brief Police interrupted a burglary at Kelsey’s in downtown Hinsdale early Tuesday morning. After a short pursuit, four suspects were arrested, with one captured later. Surveillance shows eight suspects total; some stolen property was recovered, and four suspects remain at large.



Four suspects were arrested after police interrupted a burglary in downtown Hinsdale on Tuesday, according to Hinsdale Police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Downtown Business District around 3:36 a.m. Little did they know, police interrupted a burglary in progress at Kelsey's, located at 51 S. Washington Street.

According to police, two cars, a Nissan Altima and a grey SUV, were leaving the scene as they arrived.

Police followed the Nissan, allegedly driven by Monroe Shivers, 22, of Chicago, to Washington Street and Hinsdale Avenue, where Shivers failed to stop at a stop sign, according to police. Police boxed-in the car at Hinsdale Avenue and Village Place, at which time, Ronnie Hardy, 27, of Chicago, jumped out of the car. The officer continued to follow the car, which came to a stop near the Hinsdale train depot, when Cortney Shivers, 32, of Chicago and Monroe Shivers left the car and fled on foot.

Four offenders got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot. Three of the individuals were taken into custody immediately, while the other was captured later that morning.

Store surveillance shows a total of eight suspects stealing merchandise and putting it into black garbage bags.

Police recovered some of the stolen property from the apprehended vehicle and are working to find the remaining four suspects.

Monroe Shivers has been charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of stealing $10,000—$100,000, one felony count of retail theft, and one felony count of aggravated fleeing police. He is currently on release from a different burglary charge, and will remain in police custody until his next hearing.

Cortney Shivers Hardy, and Jeremiah Brown, 20, of Chicago, have each been charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of stealing $10,000—$100,000, one felony count of retail theft, and one felony count of resisting police. All three defendants have been released prior to their trials.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ronnie Hardy (DuPage County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"These arrests would not have been possible had it not been for an alert citizen who called the police," Hinsdale Chief of Police Brian King said. "The Hinsdale Police Department is diligently working to identify and arrest the other offenders in this case. We thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his staff for their time and attention to the crime."

What's next:

The next court date for all four defendants is scheduled for Feb. 23.