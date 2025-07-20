Elderly man trapped under tractor for hours, firefighters say

The Brief An elderly man was critically injured after being trapped for nearly three hours under an overturned tractor, with only his head above water. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon on a rural property near Bunker Hill and Island Road in unincorporated Harvard, Illinois. Firefighters used chains and a front loader to free the man, who was then airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.



An elderly man suffered critical injuries after being trapped underneath an overturned tractor, with only his head above water for hours, according to Harvard Fire Protection District.

What we know:

At 2:47 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to Bunker Hill Road and Island Road in unincorporated Harvard, Ill. Crews were told that a tractor had overturned into a body of water, trapping an elderly man.

Additional assistance was requested from Marengo, Woodstock, Boone County District 3, Mercyhealth MD-1.

When they arrived, firefighters found the man nearly a mile onto a rural property. Using chains and a heavy-duty front loader, crews were able to lift the tractor enough to free the individual within 25 minutes.

(Harvard Fire Protection District)

The man had suffered critical injuries when the tractor rolled on top of him. Authorities believe he had been trapped for nearly three hours before being discovered by family.

The man was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Ill. for further treatment.