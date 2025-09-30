Fire withstand Suárez-led comeback and beat Inter Miami 5-3 to clinch 1st playoff berth since 2017

The Chicago Fire jumped out to an early two-goal lead and withstood a furious second-half comeback try led by Luis Suárez in a 5-3 win over Inter Miami on Tuesday night.

With the victory, Chicago (15-6-11) secured its first playoff berth since 2017 and improved to eighth in the Eastern Conference MLS standings.

Lionel Messi was held scoreless for the second straight game as Inter Miami, which has already clinched a playoff spot, slipped to 16-8-7. The loss hurt Inter Miami’s hopes of winning the Supporters’ Shield. The Philadelphia Union can secure the regular-season title with a win over New York City FC.

"This defeat is exclusively my responsibility. It wasn’t the names (the players), it was the strategy I chose," Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said after the game.

The Fire seized the lead early as Dje D’Avilla opened the scoring with a header in the 11th minute and Jonathan Dean scored on a breakaway in the 31st.

Miami cut the deficit to 2-1 when Tomás Avilés scored at the 39-minute mark, but Chicago's Romingue Kouamé restored the two-goal advantage just before halftime.

Suárez pulled Inter Miami within one with a goal in the 57th minute and the Uruguayan tied the game 3-all when he scored off an assist from Jordi Alba in the 74th.

Justin Reynolds’ tap in at the back post in the 80th minute put Chicago back in front 4-3, and Brian Gutierrez added an insurance goal on a hard shot from just outside the box in the 83rd.

The game was originally scheduled for August 30, but was postponed when Inter made the Leagues Cup Final, where they lost to Seattle 3-0.

Miami made five changes to the lineup used in a 1-1 tie with Toronto on Saturday, including replacing all defenders, except Jordi Alba. Inter Miami had its three-game MLS winning streak halted with the tie against Toronto.