Driver dies after crash with CTA bus on Chicago’s West Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  February 8, 2026 8:26am CST
A man has died after CTA bus crash

This morning, a man died after crashing his car into a CTA bus.

The Brief

    • A SUV crashed into a CTA bus on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.
    • The driver of the SUV died. No other injuries were reported.

CHICAGO - A driver was killed after his car crashed into a CTA bus on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 2300 block of S. Blue Island Avenue on the Lower West Side around 4:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The bus, with five passengers on board, was stopped at a red light when a silver-colored SUV, driven by a 32-year-old man, hit the rear of the bus, police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

