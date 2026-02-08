Car hits pedestrian in Chicago’s north suburbs, major road closed, police say

A car hit a pedestrian in north suburban Niles on Sunday morning, leading to a major road closure in the area for several hours.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 7600 block of Dempster Street, according to the Niles Police Department.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Dempster Street were closed from Ozark Street to Ottawa Avenue, police said. Ozark Street was closed between Dempster and Crain Street.

As of the afternoon, the roadways had reopened.

The circumstances of the crash and the conditions of those involved were not immediately disclosed.