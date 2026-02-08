Chicago weather: Warm-up begins this week

The cold weather is sticking around for one more day before a significant warm-up across the area.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Forecast highs on Sunday are projected to reach the lower 30s, which is about on par with the normal high of around 33 degrees for this time of year.

Winds were fairly light, around 10 mph, which was still enough to make it feel colder.

There was some lingering snow and flurries passing to our east. There was enough to make the roads a bit slick early Sunday, but that should be about it for now.

But then, by Monday, highs will get up to around 40 degrees, and then a high of 45 degrees on Tuesday.

High temps are only expected to reach the upper 30s later this week, but that’s still technically above average.

Then, early next week, we could see highs in the 50s!