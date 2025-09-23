New Chicago Fire stadium earns key approval from city panel

The Brief The Chicago Fire FC is one step closer to getting a new stadium approved in the South Loop. The city's Planning Commission approved the plan to build a $650 million stadium at a place called The 78. After approval from the City Council, the Fire aim to build the stadium and have it ready for the 2028 season.



The Chicago Fire FC, the city’s hometown Major League Soccer team, is one step closer to getting a new home.

What we know:

The City of Chicago’s Planning Commission approved the team’s plan to build a $650 million stadium at a place called The 78.

The site is a 62-acre empty lot at Roosevelt Road and Clark Street in the South Loop. A new stadium would hold 22,000 fans.

The commission’s approval is part of a big zoning change for a company called Related Midwest.

The company and the Fire still need to agree with the city on how much taxpayers will pay for the project.

If the full City Council approves the plan this week, the Fire want the stadium ready for the 2028 season.