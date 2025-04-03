Things to do this weekend in Chicago: Cubs Opening Day, Paw Patrol Live and more

Chicago is ready to kick off an action-packed weekend with events that cater to all types of interests. Whether you're a sports fan, a parent looking for activities for the kids, or someone eager to celebrate Chicago's diverse cultural offerings. Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago this weekend.

Chicago Cubs Opening Day

It's that time of year again! The Chicago Cubs are back and so is the excitement of Opening Day at Wrigley Field. Head to the iconic ballpark on April 4 to see the Cubs take on the San Diego Padres in what promises to be a thrilling start to the 2025 season. The team has also announced an updated menu list with items like short rib sliders, dill pickle tater tots, ranch bombs and more.

Dining in the Dark

This immersive event invites you to enjoy a multi-course meal while being blindfolded, relying on your senses to navigate your dining experience. Tickets start at $67 with reservations as early as Saturday, April 6. Learn more online.

Greek Heritage Parade

Celebrate Chicago's rich Greek heritage at the annual Greek Heritage Parade. Starting at 2 p.m. on April 6, the parade will march down Halsted Street with dancers in colorful costumes and traditional music. After the parade, attendees can enjoy nearby authentic restaurants and bakeries right in the heart of Greektown.

Paw Patrol Live!

Paw Patrol Live! brings the beloved characters from the animated series to life on stage. The interactive show at the Chicago Theatre promises to have your children singing, dancing and solving mysteries alongside their favorite pups. Tickets start at $60 and more information can be found at chicago-theater.com.