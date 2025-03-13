Ravinia Festival releases 2025 season lineup — Cynthia Erivo, Train, Kygo and more
HIGHLAND PARK - Ravinia Festival has announced its highly anticipated music lineup for the 2025 season.
As the oldest outdoor music festival in North America, Ravinia aims to captivate audiences with its diverse array of performances. The 2025 lineup includes performances by Cynthia Erivo, Maren Morris, Kygo, The Roots, James Taylor and His All-Star Band, Nas, Train, Juanes and even Morgan Freeman.
Tickets for the summer season will go on sale to the public April 24, with early access for Ravinia donors beginning March 18.
Image 1 of 9
▼
Ravinia June Concerts
- June 6: An Evening with Heart
- June 7: Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe, featuring Queen!
- June 8: The Mohan Sisters starring Neeti, Shakti, and Mukti Mohan
- June 10: Premieres of winning works from the seventh Steans Institute Bridges Competition at Bennett Gordon Hall
- June 11: Pianist Angela Hewitt
- June 12: The Allman Betts Band and The Record Company
- June 13: Counting Crows with special guest The Gaslight Anthem
- June 14: Elena Moon Park & Friends
- June 14: Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ with Abraham Alexander
- June 15: Kurt Elling featuring Peter Erskine
- June 17: Fellows of the Steans Institute Jazz Program
- June 18: The Black Crowes
- June 19: James Taylor and His All-Star Band with special guest Tiny Habits
- June 20: David Foster and Chris Botti featuring Katharine McPhee
- June 21: Tony Siqi Yun
- June 21: Dispatch and John Butler with special guest Donavon Frankenreiter
- June 22: Isidore Quartet
- June 22: Diana Krall with a special guest performance by Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play Jazz Mentors & Scholars
- June 25: The Juilliard Quartet with the Isidore Quartet
- June 26: Lindsey Stirling with Chicago Philharmonic
- June 27: The Roots
- June 28: Opera for the Young
- June 28: Al Green
- June 29: "Weird Al" Yankovic with special guest Puddles Pity Party
Image 1 of 4
▼
Ravinia July Concerts
- July 1: Brass from the Past
- July 2: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program Master Class with pianist Jeffrey Kahane
- July 2: Nas with Chicago Philharmonic
- July 3: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program
- July 5: Chicago with special guest Stevie McVie
- July 6: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program
- July 6: Kygo with special guest Victoria Nadine
- July 8: Dan Tyminski Band
- July 9: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program open rehearsal
- July 9: Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’Rivera & Arturo Sandoval: Irakere 50 featuring Emilio Frías
- July 10: The Reset: An Immersive Sound Experience with Davin Youngs
- July 11: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program
- July 11: 89th CSO Opening Night: Carlos Simon’s Amen, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, and Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring
- July 12: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program
- July 12: Gershwin’s Concerto in F, Montgomery’s Strum, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 Jean-Yves Thibaudet with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- July 13: Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- July 15: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program
- July 15: Juanes
- July 16: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program Master Class with cellist Jens Peter Maintz
- July 17: Ronnie Baker Brooks
- July 18: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program curated by and featuring faculty violinist David Grimal
- July 18: Mahler’s Second Symphony with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus
- July 19: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program
- July 19: Laura Doherty & the Heartbeats
- July 19: Classic Albums Live performs The Eagles’ Hotel California
- July 20: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program: premiere of work commissioned from Joel Thompson
- July 20: Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony Himari and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- July 22: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: All the Good Times—The Farewell Tour with special guest Brit Taylor
- July 23: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program curated by and featuring faculty violist Ettore Causa
- July 23: Beck with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- July 24: Fellows of the Steans Institute Piano & Strings Program
- July 25: Breaking Barriers Festival Vadim Karpinos, Ed Harrison and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- July 26: Breaking Barriers Festival: Musicians from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and guests perform chamber works
- July 26: Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors
- July 27: Mendelssohn’s "Italian" Symphony Stephen Williamson and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- July 29: Spafford
- July 30: Ana María Martínez with pianist Kevin Murphy
- July 31: Fellows of the Steans Institute Singers Program Master Class with soprano Ana María Martínez
- July 31: Lang Lang performs The Disney Book with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Image 1 of 7
▼
Ravinia August Concerts
- August 1: Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- August 2: Train with special guest Edwin McCain
- August 3: Tchaikovsky Spectacular featuring the 1812 Overture with cannons Zlatomir Fung with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- August 6: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Phantom Island Tour with conductor and music director Sarah Hicks and Chicago Philharmonic
- August 7: Fellows of the Steans Institute Singers Program
- August 7: Earth, Wind & Fire
- August 8: Dan Tepfer: Natural Machines
- August 9: Fellows of the Steans Institute Singers Program curated by former Ravinia Music Director James Conlon and dramaturg Cori Ellison
- August 9: Laurie Berkner
- August 9: Debussy La mer, Wagner Tannhäuser Overture, Bruch’s First Violin Concerto Ray Chen with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- August 10: A Night of Mozart Garrick Ohlsson and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- August 12: Fellows of the Steans Institute Singers Program Master Class with James Conlon
- August 12: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
- August 13: Apollo’s Fire: Fencing Match - dueling double concertos
- August 14: Fellows of the Steans Institute Singers Program
- August 14: VOCES8
- August 15: Cynthia Erivo with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- August 16: Fellows of the Steans Institute Singers Program curated and hosted by lieder scholar and pianist Graham Johnson
- August 16: Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
- August 16: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano with Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- August 17: Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto No. 1 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello with Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- August 19: Lincoln Trio
- August 20: Henhouse Prowlers with special guest Almond & Olive
- August 21: Fellows of the Steans Institute Singers Program
- August 21: Lenny Kravitz
- August 22: Maren Morris
- August 23: Fellows of the Steans Institute Singers Program curated and hosted by arranger and pianist Lee Musiker
- August 23 & 24: John Legend celebrates the 20th anniversary of Get Lifted
- August 24: Haymarket Opera performs Handel’s Alcina
- August 26: Plínio Fernandes
- August 27: UB40 with Buena Vista Orchestra
- August 28: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-Along
- August 29: Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience with Chicago Philharmonic
- August 30: Magic Piano & The Chopin Shorts
- August 30: Ray LaMontagne
- August 31: The ninth annual Fiesta Ravinia La Original Banda El Limón, Como La Flor: The Ultimate Selena Experience Tribute, additional headliner to be announced in late April
Visit Ravinia.org for ticket prices, venue information and more.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Ravinia.