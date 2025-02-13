Ravinia announces $75M in campus renovations to popular festival venue

The Brief Ravinia Festival has launched a $75 million renovation project to modernize its iconic park and venues while preserving its historic charm. The first phase focuses on overhauling the Pavilion, set to reopen as the Hunter Pavilion in 2026, with enhanced seating, acoustics, and production capabilities. Additional renovations will continue through 2029, improving key venues across the festival grounds in time for Ravinia’s 125th anniversary.



Ravinia Festival announced a $75 million renovation today to modernize its iconic park and performance spaces while preserving its historic charm.

The project is set to be completed by 2029 and will enhance audience and artist experiences with state-of-the-art upgrades, starting with a major overhaul of the Pavilion.

The renowned outdoor music festival, held every summer in Highland Park, welcomes roughly 400,000 guests to over 100 events each year.

Dig deeper:

The first phase of the $75 million "Setting the Stages" campaign will focus on a complete overhaul of the Pavilion, which will receive a new stage, seating, lighting and improved acoustics.

Construction is set to be completed in two phases, with initial infrastructure work wrapping up before the 2025 summer season and final renovations scheduled for completion by July 2026.

The venue will be renamed the Hunter Pavilion in recognition of a $10 million donation from the Hunter Family Foundation, while the updated artist facilities will be named The Negaunee Foundation Artist Center after a $21 million contribution from The Negaunee Foundation.

Chicago-based Lohan Architecture is leading the design of the Pavilion renovation, which will include a deeper stage, enhanced lighting and sound systems, modernized production booths, and improved seating with increased accessibility. Backstage upgrades will provide a more welcoming space for artists, including new dressing rooms, warm-up rooms, and media production facilities for radio and TV broadcasts.

Future phases of the project, expected to continue through Ravinia’s 125th anniversary in 2029, will renovate other key venues, including the Sandra K. Crown Theater, Martin Theatre, Bennett Gordon Hall and the outdoor Carousel Stage.

The lineup for Ravinia will be announced on March 13. This year's festival runs from June to Aug. 31.

What they're saying:

Bill Hunter of the Hunter Family Foundation praised the iconic history of the festival.

"Ravinia has always been a cherished part of my family’s story," Hunter said. "Growing up, we often went there with my parents, Maxine and Thomas, my grandmother, and our extended family, sharing picnics under the canopy of trees, surrounded by beautiful music and nature. For us, Ravinia represents the perfect intersection of music, art, and nature—a place to relax, be inspired, and build community. This gift is about ensuring that future generations can enjoy that same magic."

The backstory:

Established in 1904, Ravinia is the oldest outdoor music festival in the United States and features a diverse lineup of classical, jazz, rock and pop performances.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has made Ravinia its summer home since 1936.

What you can do:

Tickets for Ravinia can be purchased on the festival's website.