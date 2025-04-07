Chicago weather: Spring takes a back seat as wind chills hit the teens

The Brief Monday brought wind chills in the teens and highs in the 30s across the area. A midweek system will bring another round of rain and snow. Warmer, springlike temperatures arrive by the weekend.



It didn’t feel much like April on Monday as chilly air and gusty winds made it feel more like winter than spring across Chicagoland.

What we know:

Afternoon temperatures on Monday dipped into the 30s, with wind chills dropping into the teens. Scattered rain and snow showers lingered through the day but were expected to taper off later this evening.

Overnight, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will fall even further—into the 20s by sunrise Tuesday.

Despite the cold start, Tuesday will bring some sunshine, with highs rebounding into the low 40s.

Another system moves in Wednesday, bringing a mix of rain and snow during the morning hours and showers continuing into the evening. Temperatures will hover near freezing in the morning before climbing back into the 40s by the afternoon.

What's next:

The second half of the week will slowly start to look and feel more like spring.

After a chilly and potentially wet Wednesday night and Thursday morning, temperatures will trend upward.

By Friday, highs should reach near 50. The weekend is expected to be milder, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and climbing into the mid-60s by Sunday.