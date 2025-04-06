2025 NFL Draft: Ranking potential Chicago Bears selections at No. 10 overall

It's April. It's draft month for the Chicago Bears.

And, because of their offseason moves, the Bears can go in plenty of directions with their first pick in the draft.

Here's how we sort the potential options for the Bears at No. 10 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Run the card to the podium

If, by the grace of the football gods, Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter are available, the Bears should obviously take them.

But there are still a few players that could be available at No. 10 that the Bears should absolutely take, no questions asked. Run the card to the commissioner if you must.

LSU OT Will Campbell

Who cares about any potential short arms? Campbell is the best offensive lineman in this draft class. He can play all positions, outside of center, and this would follow the Bears' trend of beefing up their offensive line.

If he's available at No. 10, the Bears shouldn't hesitate to nab the future of their offensive line.

Michigan DT Mason Graham

Graham is one of the most complete players in this draft. He's a disruptor as a run defender and wreaks havoc on quarterbacks as a pass rusher. The Bears did sign Grady Jarrett and already have Gervon Dexter Sr., but Andrew Billings is in the final year of his contract. Graham would be an excellent addition as the three-technique of the future for the Bears.

Picks that fills a definite need

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

The Bears are meeting with two running backs before the NFL Draft: Jeanty and Brashard Smith. They'll be in the market for a new back, and Jeanty would fit well in the Bears' backfield behind a new-look offensive line and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Ben Johnson's offense in Detroit utilized Jamhyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who went by Sonic and Knuckles, and a combo of Jeanty and D'Andre Swift would also be a stellar one-two punch.

Penn State TE Tyler Warren

The Bears don't need a tight end, but they could use offensive playmakers. Warren was one of the best players in college football last season. He can catch and block at a high level and would be a player Ben Johnson would love to have in his tight-end-happy offense.

Adding Warren to an offense that includes DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus, D'Andre Swift, Cole Kmet and Caleb Williams would benefit the run game and the pass game. It's a good idea.

Missouri OL Armand Membou

The sentiment in picking Membou is the same as picking Campbell: Why not have the future of the offensive line secure? The difference between Membou and other offensive linemen is Membou has yet to reach his potential.

Membou isn't as polished as the likes of Campbell and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. But, his ceiling is much higher. Giving him a season to get acclimated to the NFL and the speed of the game would give him a chance to compete for a starting spot in the future, perhaps at left tackle depending on what happens to Braxton Jones.

Picks we're on the fence about

Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker

Walker is a very good player. He improved his sack totals at Georgia every year he's played in Athens. The problem isn't his talent. It's how he fits.

The Bears run a 4-3 defense under Dennis Allen. Walker projects as a pass rushing linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme. It would mean moving Walker to the front of the defensive line where linemen would have a clear 30- to 40-pound advantage on him as a rookie.

Marshall EDGE Mike Green

NFL.com writes that Green has "explosive power, strong core and full-tilt motor" as three of his best traits. That's impressive with his 6-foot-1, 251-pound frame. He led college football with 17 sacks in 2024.

However, Green's competition in the Sun Belt. That pales in comparison to SEC offensive linemen that other prospects have collected tape against. There are also off-the-field questions that come with him, which require vetting from any front office.

Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams

Williams is the opposite of Walker. He fits the Bears' defensive puzzle very well, projecting as an impactful 4-3 base defensive end pass rusher in a 4-3 defensive scheme, much like defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has.

But, he had an injury that hampered his production in 2024. His sack totals went from 4.5 in 2022 and 4.5 in 2023 to five in 2024. He's not the same apex pass-rushing prospect that Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker were. There's a belief he'll get there, though.

Trading back would be better idea

North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton

This is a very deep draft for running backs. The Bears should not reach at No. 10 for one.

Kaleb Johnson, TreVeyon Henderson and Cam Skattebo will be available in the second round. They might not be as talented as Hampton but if the Bears want him, they could trade back into the teens or into the 20s and acquire Hampton while also adding more draft capital.

Michigan DT Kenneth Grant

Grant has risen up plenty of draft boards after a stellar NFL Combine, but No. 10 overall isn't a place to reach. There are other players the Bears can select at No. 10 who could be a contributor from Day 1.