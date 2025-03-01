FOX 32 NFL mock draft 1.0: Post-NFL Combine projections for the top 10

It's officially NFL Draft season for the Chicago Bears.

The consensus is simple: the Bears are going to draft an offensive lineman. The question now is which one?

To conduct this mock draft, we consulted Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network’s NFL mock draft simulators. Going through five different scenarios, we took note of the players most likely to be available when the Bears select at No. 10 overall and what the teams ahead of the Bears have as their biggest needs in this draft.

The latter could change, especially as teams fill their needs in free agency. But for now, we react to the needs at hand.

Here’s FOX 32’s first attempt at an NFL mock draft, taking into account all we learned at the NFL Combine.

1. Tennessee Titans – Abdul Carter, Edge – Penn State

The Titans said in January they wouldn’t pass on a player they consider a "generational talent" with the No. 1 overall pick. After the combine, I'm more convinced the Titans will trade the top pick and sign a veteran quarterback rather than select a QB as they undergo a full rebuild. A foot injury came to light at the combine, but that shouldn't dissuade Tennessee. I'm not going to mock any sort of trade, but will predict the pick. Take the guy who will re-energize a defense alongside Jeffery Simmons.

2. Cleveland Browns – Sheduer Sanders, QB – Colorado

The Browns already have Deshaun Watson's contract to navigate, much less the fact he's not very good. Sanders is ready for the spotlight and can go hand in hand with coach Kevin Stefanski, who the Browns have shown their commitment to this offseason. Sanders was incredibly impressive on Friday, and cares more about offensive fit than going No. 1 overall. I like the Stefanski and Sanders marriage on paper.

3. New York Giants – Cam Ward, QB – Miami

The Giants need a quarterback. Going forward with only Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock is a sure-fire way for Brian Daboll to get himself fired, and they're not even under contract anymore. It’s going to come down to the wire when it comes to the Ward vs. Sanders debate. New York gets Ward, whom Daboll can pair to throw to Malik Nabors.

4. New England Patriots – Travis Hunter – Colorado

This pick will be made with Drake Maye in mind. With Will Campbell sitting right there, it makes perfect sense to take Travis Hunter who might be a two-way Pro Bowl player and a generational talent, while starting linemen will also be around on Day 2.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars – Mason Graham, DL – Michigan

Should the first-year offensive head coach want an offensive player this high in the draft? Maybe, but Jacksonville’s head should rule over its heart here. Graham is considered the safest player in the draft and fits perfectly next to Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with his teammates Boise State wide receiver Eric McAlister (80) and Boise State tight end Riley Smith (3) after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a college football game betwee Expand

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, RB – Boise State

This just makes too much sense in my mind. Carroll’s best teams in Seattle featured rugged runners on offense. Why not pair a veteran QB – say, Russell Wilson? – with a dynamic runner who feels like he’s made to play for Carroll. ESPN reported the Raiders are looking at veteran quarterback options, unless Tom Brady intervenes and forces a QB here if Ward or Sanders are available.

7. New York Jets – Will Campbell – LSU

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked what he's looking for in players at the combine, and he said "I want guys who are going to help us be able to win." Getting the best linemen in the draft who can kick-start the running game and protect whatever quarterback the Jets choose – perhaps a guy like Will Howard on Day 2? – is a good move in that direction. Breece Hall (23) and Braelon Allen (20) would love being set up for success at this point in their young careers.

8. Carolina Panthers – Tyler Warren, TE – Penn State

This first round will scream for a curveball, and the Panthers can throw it. They need to help the pass rush, but this draft is so deep with talent in the trenches there will be some great options on Day 2. Warren adds a massive weapon for Bryce Young who can be an extension of the running game with his blocking ability. The buzz about Warren all week at the combine circled around how he's one of the best players in this draft.

9. New Orleans Saints – Jalon Walker, Edge – Georgia

There's no real easy solution for the Saints, who are mired in a salary-cap gulag. They are currently a whopping $47.1 million OVER the cap, meaning New Orleans will certainly have cap casualties to deal with. Selecting Walker would help fill the holes from any departures on the defensive front as a hybrid linebacker and pass rusher with new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

10. Chicago Bears – Mykel Williams, Edge – Georgia

When conducting this mock draft exercise, the five players who were consistently on the board for the Bears at No. 10 overall were:

OL Armand Membou OG Tyler Booker OL Kelvin Banks OT Josh Simmons Edge Mykel Williams

Campbell was only available in one of the five simulated scenarios. In fact, since 2020, there have been at least two offensive linemen selected in the top 10 in all but one year. All this to say, there’s a good chance a team selects Campbell before he falls to the Bears at No. 10.

Still, these players aren’t a consolation prize. The Bears have a chance to land a player who can make an impact on Day 1. In this instance, we slot Mykel Williams to the Bears.

When we heard from Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson at the combine, we saw a blueprint for a plan to fix the offensive line through free agency and a plan to add dynamic players through the draft. To us, this screams that the Bears will use their pick to add one of the best players in the draft and fill a major need.

Williams is a game-changer as a pass rusher. He can rush off the edge or even bump inside and doesn't lose a step with his strength, while also making an impact as a run-stopper. He projects as a base rusher in a 4-3 scheme. In this case, that's a near-perfect fit for Dennis Allen's 4-3 aggressive defense, which would solve the issue of who would be opposite Montez Sweat. Williams is a great fit.

This year's draft is full of talent in the trenches. The Bears can get starting-caliber offensive linemen in the second round. If it weren't for a nagging injury and Abdul Carter, Williams might be the top edge rusher in the draft.