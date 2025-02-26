NFL Combine: How a deep and confident pass rusher class could affect the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears need pass rushing help. That need was exacerbated when the team released DeMarcus Walker.

Walker was a steady veteran, but his release opens up more opportunities for the Bears to add opposite Montez Sweat.

The good news is the 2025 NFL Draft is full of talented pass rushers. Be it in Round 1 or 2, the Bears should have a healthy choice of pass rusher. The confidence of the class matches the talented, too.

That confidence was on display on Wednesday morning.

"If you ask me, I think I'm the best, to be honest," Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmeilen said. "I think I stayed up with anybody. I feel like in the past two seasons, three seasons, as far as pass rushing goes, I feel like I get to the quarterback more efficiently and faster and better than anybody."

Umanmeilen was one of the edge rushers speaking, headline by Penn State's Abdul Carter.

Carter is considered the best player in the draft by many. He reflected that sentiment.

"I feel like I’m the best player in the country," Carter said. The best player should be selected No. 1."

Confidence is often mistaken as arrogance, but the rushers at the combine have the production to keep it from becoming arrogance.

Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are both from Ohio State. Both had stellar outings in the College Football Playoff.

Sawyer had the long sack-fumble he returned for a touchdown to seal a win over Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

"That's a man among kids right there," Tuimoloau said.

Tuimoloau isn't a slouch, either.

In his four College Football Playoff games, he recorded 20 pressures, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He's most likely played himself into the first round of the draft after a strong CFP.

When one player rises up the draft boards, another naturally has to fall behind the riser.

Umanmeilen is one of the victims in this scenario through no fault of his own. He's still a fantastic talent that could be a second-round target for the Bears.

"If you watch my film, I think there's a lot of times when we need a big play or just something," Umanmeilen said. "I think a lot of times I step up to the play, and I put it on myself to go out there and make a big play. I don't feel the pressure of having to do that."

It's not just Day 1 or 2, there are guys the Bears can add like Notre Dame's Rylie Mills, who led the Irish in sacks in 2024.

Mills might be a later pick in the draft after suffering an injury against Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff, but he brings confidence spurred on by his knowledge and production.

"I think I led all defensive interiors in sacks, so obviously it's going to speak for itself," Mills said. "I think also just showing my knowledge of the game and that I'm someone who understands the whole defense. I got to play an out goal with this defense, so I'm pretty much NFL ready when it comes to the playbook

These are all players that wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Some players, like Carter, probably won't be available by the time the Bears pick at No. 10 overall. However, there are certainly players who fit what the Bears want on defense.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said he wants aggressive pass rushers. Bears head coach Ben Johnson says he wants the kind of guys that gives offensive coordinators head aches.

Nightmares would be even better.

"We want playmakers all over the roster," Johnson said. "Doesn't matter, offense, defense, D-Line, secondary. We want them all over the place. As an offensive guy, I look at defensive players. If it's an issue for me to game plan against, then absolutely, we'd love to have them on our roster as a defensive player to go after our opponents."