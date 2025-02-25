What we heard from Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles at the NFL Combine that stood out

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke of aggression but didn't make any massive promises as he tries to fill the roster holes on his team.

Here are a few moments during Poles' press conference that stood out to us Tuesday morning.

Why will things be different? Start with the air at Halas Hall

Not even three months ago, Poles made a massive change when he fired Matt Eberflus. It was a moment that changed the trajectory of the future of the Chicago Bears, as if there weren't enough of those already.

Enter: Ben Johnson.

This puts the most coveted coaching candidate in the driver's seat of the Chicago Bears.

In the weeks since Johnson was officially introduced on Jan. 22, the Bears have been piecing together what Year 1 for Johnson will look like.

That Year 1 for Johnson will be Year 4 for Poles. There's a difference in what Johnson has brought to the Bears already.

"These guys are juiced up," Poles said. "It’s a totally different feel these days."

A lot of that comes down to who is within the Halas Hall walls now. Johnson's first staff was finalized this past week.

"You can really tell through the construction of his staff, he’s really thoughtful," Poles said of Ben Johnson’s staff.

The Bears' free agency aggressiveness depends on the coming weeks

In a letter to Bears' season ticket holders, Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said the Bears wouldn't just let free agency go by them.

We are building an organization that will embrace challenges and operate with a fearless, innovative, and championship mindset," Warren wrote. "Ryan Poles and Coach Johnson will be aggressive in free agency and will also embrace the opportunities to build our roster during the 2025 NFL Draft."

A promise of aggression won't promise the delivery of results, however.

The Bears have ample cap space to use if they want to make a pass at a big-name free agent. This isn't seen as a great free agent class by any means, but there are some gems the Bears could target – like Chiefs' guard Trey Smith and Falcons center Drew Dahlman – in order to rebuild their offensive line.

In order to be aggressive, though, Poles said there needs be a clear understanding of what the Bears need in order to fill the holes on their roster.

"The clearer the vision, the more aggressive you can be," Poles said.

"We can be aggressive in the way that we approach this offseason, and get players in here that can help us take the next step."

The Bears see needs in the offensive and defensive trenches

The Bears don't need reminding they set a single-season record for sacks allowed last season. That should be on their mind as the rebuild the offensive line.

But, the Bears also need a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat after releasing DeMarcus Walker and trying Darrell Taylor there, too. Anyone that needs convincing should watch Super Bowl LIX and the dominance the Philadelphia Eagles had against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I would probably argue and say if you get a good pass rusher and you draft a pass rusher, you can't have enough good ones," Poles said. "I think we all watched that last game of the season and that proves to be true."

This doesn't mean the Bears should forsake the offensive line by any means.

Poles wanted to stress how even the best-laid plans never come together as perfectly as some may want. It's about coming as close as you can, sometimes.

"You want to see how you could put the puzzle together where you can kind of fill all the needs perfectly," Poles said. "Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't."