Column: Under Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles, the Chicago Bears have the vision they've been missing

Let's be clear from the get go: Ben Johnson doesn't know everything.

But, he sure does know a lot for being the Chicago Bears head coach for about five weeks.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, Johnson made it clear. He knows what he wants. Now, it's time to get those specific players.

"We talked about this a lot just within the search: having a clear vision," Poles said. "Having a clear vision of what every single position needs to have."

Poles even went as far to talk up the thing that makes Johnson such a special coaching candidate.

"His ability to really give a clear vision of what he wants and needs to be successful has been really, really good," Poles said. "You can just tell the high football IQ is on a totally different level than what I’ve seen and been a part of before. So it’s really good."

It must have been eye-opening for Poles to spend three years with a coach or anyone, like Poles did with Matt Eberflus, and find someone who can clearly articulate what's needed for this team like Johnson is currently doing.

This isn't even supposed to be shade at Eberflus. It's fair to say he had talented players and developed the talent that makes the Bears intriguing in 2025,but it just didn't work out. It's why Johnson is here.

But, Johnson is so very particular.

He knows exactly what he wants, down to the last inch. Literally.

"We very clearly outlined what the ideal look would be in terms of attributes, height, weight, speed, in terms of makeup – which is of critical importance for what we're looking for," Johnson said.

A player can break that mold, though. If the Bears come across a true game-changer, who is Johnson to say no? It's his job, then, to make it work.

"At the same time, if it's a good football player, we're going to make it work as a coaching staff," Johnson said. "There's a balance going on with that, and I think the dialogue's been very, very, very healthy so far."

But, armed with the idea of what fits best within his team, Johnson is entering free agency on March 10. He'll begin the draft process this week at the combine, but there's still plenty of time between now and when the clock starts ticking in Green Bay.

The fact Johnson has a plan laid out means Poles and the front office can go get the guys that fit what he's looking for.

It was clear Poles is gearing up to be aggressive in free agency by the way he spoke, and the vision is why.

"The clearer the vision the more aggressive you can be. That’s important," Poles said. "You want to be selective in free agency because historically if you look at it you can learn from that. But if there are certain players that hit all the check boxes you need, there is really no reason to hold back if you feel like you can be in those situations."

Of course, there are some reservations.

Not every player is a hit. Not every position can be distilled down to a prototype, especially when monetary and skill restraints exist.

Johnson worked with the likes of Penei Sewell and Jamhyr Gibbs in Detroit. As far as the NFL is concerned, there's only one Sewell and one Gibbs.

"It’s never going to be perfect," Poles said. "You can’t have like a prototype at every single position. But as a front office, we want to be as close as possible with that."

Still, the Bears are primed to get the guys they want.

They are fourth in the NFL with about $79 million in available salary-cap space to use. They also own three of the first 41 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, with one of those being the No. 10 overall pick.

The Bears will add some talented players this offseason. They can fit them to a mold that Johnson sees fit.

The best part: Poles already knows what that looks like.

"I think we can be aggressive in the way we approach this offseason and get players in here who can help us take the next step," Poles said.