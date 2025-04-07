Chicago man charged in connection with sexual assault of 5 women, police say

The Brief Chicago police announced charges against a 36-year-old man in connection with a string of sexual assaults on the city's North and Northwest Sides between 2022 and 2025. Chakib Mansour Kodja is facing 18 total charges in connection with the alleged assaults, police said. The arrest came after multiple reported sexual assaults in the Logan Square neighborhood worried residents earlier this year.



A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of five women over nearly three years in Chicago.

The alleged assaults took place on the city's North and Northwest Sides, according to Chicago police.

Multiple sexual assault cases

What we know:

Supt. Larry Snelling said Chakib Mansour Kodja, 36, was charged with 18 total crimes in connection with the alleged assaults that took place between May of 2022 and February of this year.

Kodja was arrested on Friday at O'Hare International Airport where he had just returned to Chicago after being out of town, police said.

He's facing three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a weapon, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm, two counts of aggravated kidnapping while armed, aggravated criminal sexual abuse with bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint, attempted aggravated battery with strangulation, attempted kidnapping, attempted home invasion with a dangerous weapon, attempted home invasion causing injury, and misdemeanor public indecency.

The alleged assaults took place on the following dates and locations:

May 7, 2022 in the 2000 block of N. Humboldt Boulevard in Palmer Square involving a 36-year-old female victim

July 15, 2022 in the 800 block of W. Wellington in Lake View involving a 21-year-old female victim

Jan. 18, 2025 in the 2800 block of N. Bloomingdale Avenue in Logan Square involving a 36-year-old female victim

Jan. 22, 2025 in the 2800 block of N. Central Park Avenue in Logan Square involving a 21-year-old female victim

Feb. 2, 2025 in the 2600 block of N. Troy Street in Logan Square involving a 21-year-old female victim

The sexual assaults in Logan Square caused many residents to worry and put pressure on police to arrest the person responsible at a meeting with CPD officials earlier this year.

What they're saying:

Investigators said DNA evidence and surveillance footage were key in building the case. The department's robbery team traced a car that ultimately led them to Kodja.

"These women survived something that was horrible and terrible and it's something that they will continue to live with throughout the rest of their days," said Snelling during Monday's press conference. "Although the offender is in custody, we know there is still a long road for the women as these cases are prosecuted. We stand with these survivors and all survivors of sexual violence and sexual assault."

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke said the suspect "was a violent serial predator who literally went out hunting for his victims. It was only through the dogged police work. They didn't give up. They kept investigating for three years, and they found him."

What you can do:

Investigators did not rule out whether other victims might still be identified by police.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department or call a rape crisis hotline at 1-888-293-8020.

What's next:

Kodja was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.

Watch the full police press conference here: