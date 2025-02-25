Logan Square residents demand answers from police over recent sexual assaults

The Brief Logan Square residents demand answers from police after a string of sexual assaults in the neighborhood. Community members, including local officials, are pushing for faster processing of rape kits and justice for victims. Police continue to investigate multiple attacks, with a potential link to prior cases from 2022-2023.



Residents in Logan Square are demanding answers from police following several recent sexual assaults in their neighborhood.

The meeting

What we know:

On Tuesday, a Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting was held—and it was a packed house.

Hosted at the LeMoyne Church of God in Humboldt Park, community members in attendance put the pressure on police to find the suspect responsible for a string of recent attacks.

"It’s really cool to see everybody show out for our neighborhood," said Jessie Searle, who lives in Logan Square.

The incidents unfolded in three weeks’ time—between Jan. 14 and Feb 2—and police believe the same offender was involved in all three criminal sexual assaults.

Media cameras were not permitted inside the meeting, which was so well-attended that officials had to turn people away. Outside, those residents listened over Zoom, sharing that they felt strongly about being there.

"You try to do whatever you can, you learn all this stuff for forever as a woman, you still hear stories about, you do everything right, and you’re not safe," said Anna Thomas, a community member.

Sexual Assaults in Logan Square

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Chicago police issued a community alert notifying residents of the recent attacks. In all three cases, police say the suspect is a white or Hispanic man with brown eyes, short black hair, and facial hair. The attacker is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

According to police, the offender approached the victims from behind, and in two cases, he was armed with a sharp object.

The incidents occurred on the following dates and locations, according to police:

3400 Block of West Armitage Avenue on Jan. 14 at approx. 9:30 a.m.

2800 Block of West Bloomindale Avenue on Jan.18 at approx. 3:10 a.m.

2600 Block of North Troy Street on Feb. 2 at approx. 3:40 a.m.

"When that community alert went out, other victims came forward from other cases from 2022, 2023, who say that they believe it may be the same perpetrator. At this point, we don’t know," said Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th Ward.

What they're saying:

Ald. Ramirez-Rosa—who spoke during the meeting along with 26th Ward Alderman Jessie Fuentes—says, in general, it is taking far too long for the state to process rape kits, something he hopes to change.

"We’re going to advocate that Springfield allocate more funds and more resources to make sure that these rape kits are being processed in an expeditious manner," Ramirez-Rosa said.

Ramirez-Rosa added that Tuesday’s turnout shows how much this issue means to his constituents.

"When residents and the police come together, that’s critically important," he said. "I know Area 5 police are working to get the victims answers and ultimately get them justice."

What's next:

Police are urging anyone with information about these cases to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.