Person shot by Chicago police in River North, COPA investigating

The Brief A police shooting took place Monday afternoon in Chicago's River North neighborhood. The incident occurred near 30 E. Hubbard Street. COPA is investigating and asking the public for information.



A person was shot by Chicago police in River North on Monday, authorities said.

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said it was responding to an officer-involved shooting that took place this afternoon near 30 East Hubbard Street.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the person shot was hospitalized in serious condition. Two officers were also transported to a hospital but will be fine.

What's next:

COPA continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to call its office at 312-746-3609 or visit its website.