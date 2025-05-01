Molotov cocktails thrown into Chicago weed shops, police investigating
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating two arson cases where Molotov cocktails were thrown into weed dispensaries on the city’s North and Northwest sides.
What we know:
Chicago police said both fires took place in the early morning hours, about a week apart. Surveillance footage captured a man smashing the front windows of the businesses with a hammer and then tossing Molotov cocktails inside.
The first incident happened around 3:13 a.m. on April 19 in the 4700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park. The second fire was reported at 3:49 a.m. on April 27 in the 4000 block of North Damen Avenue in North Center.
In both cases, the man wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black gym shoes and a face mask. He also had a black fanny pack slung across his chest and shoulder.
Police describe him as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 190 and 240 pounds.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the CPD Arson Section at 312-746-7618 or submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.