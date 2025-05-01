Molotov cocktails thrown into Chicago weed shops, police investigating

The Brief Two marijuana dispensaries in Chicago were firebombed in separate early morning incidents. Surveillance footage shows a masked man breaking windows and throwing Molotov cocktails. Police are asking for tips as they investigate potential connections between the two arsons.



Chicago police are investigating two arson cases where Molotov cocktails were thrown into weed dispensaries on the city’s North and Northwest sides.

What we know:

Chicago police said both fires took place in the early morning hours, about a week apart. Surveillance footage captured a man smashing the front windows of the businesses with a hammer and then tossing Molotov cocktails inside.

The first incident happened around 3:13 a.m. on April 19 in the 4700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park. The second fire was reported at 3:49 a.m. on April 27 in the 4000 block of North Damen Avenue in North Center.

In both cases, the man wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black gym shoes and a face mask. He also had a black fanny pack slung across his chest and shoulder.

Police describe him as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 190 and 240 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the CPD Arson Section at 312-746-7618 or submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com.