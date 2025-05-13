22 Chicago students ingest weed edibles at South Side elementary school, officials say

The Brief 22 elementary school students ingested cannabis edibles on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to Fort Dearborn Elementary at around 1:40 p.m. Three children were treated and released from Christ Hospital.



Authorities responded to a South Side elementary school Tuesday afternoon after 22 children ingested marijuana edibles, according to Chicago police and school officials.

What we know:

Police and emergency crews were called to Fort Dearborn Elementary School, located in the 9000 block of South Throop Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, around 1:40 p.m. for a medical incident involving multiple students.

Officers said the children of various ages had ingested an unidentified substance—later identified as cannabis in the form of edibles, school officials said.

Three students were taken to Christ Hospital for treatment and were later released.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said who brought the edibles in the school, or how.

Letter to CPS families

"Dear Fort Dearborn Families,

"Safety is always my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation impacting our school. Earlier today, we were made aware that a few members of our school community had ingested an unknown substance. We immediately provided support to our impacted community members and notified their parents and the CPS Office of Safety and Security. While I cannot provide further details for privacy reasons, I can share that we are handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies.

"We believe our community member may have ingested the unknown substance in the form of "edibles," which are food or drinks that are made with cannabis or other prohibited substances. Prohibited substances of any kind are not allowed at our school, and we encourage you to take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child about the health risks associated with consuming edibles, and to remind them not to accept food if they do not know where it came from."