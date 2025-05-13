Illinois woman arrested for giving THC candy to children in suburban park: police

The Brief A woman was arrested after allegedly handing out THC-infused chocolates to young children at a Wheeling park on Mother’s Day. Four children, ages 2 to 9, were hospitalized after showing signs of intoxication, with one testing positive for THC. Dagmara Rouse, 48, of Robbins, faces 12 misdemeanor charges and was arrested following community tips.



A suburban woman was arrested after allegedly giving THC-infused chocolates to children in a Wheeling park.

Dagmara J. Rouse, 48, was charged Tuesday with 12 misdemeanors with four counts each of delivery of cannabis to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and endangering the health of a child.

THC candies allegedly given to children

The backstory:

The incident happened on Mother's Day around 3:30 p.m. in Pleasant Run Park, located near Equestrian Drive and Paddock Drive. Wheeling police officers responded to the report of several children—ages 9, 9, 6 and 2—appearing fatigued and sluggish after receiving candy from a woman in the park.

All four children were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation where, according to medical staff, one of the children tested positive for THC, a psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

During a search of the area, officers found a product labeled "MOJO THC Milk Chocolate," which they believe may be linked to the incident.

Wheeling police said tips from citizens led to Rouse's arrest. Rouse, of Robbins, was taken into custody around 11:41 a.m. on Monday.

"It's very, very scary"

What they're saying:

Pleasant Run Park is typically bustling with families and filled with the sounds of children playing, but over the weekend, the alarming situation disrupted that usual sense of safety.

"I shared it with my husband, who said, 'Oh yeah, we actually saw some cops out who were talking to kids and families,’" Laura Curran, a concerned parent, told FOX 32 on Sunday.

The playground and athletic fields are surrounded by an apartment complex and neighborhood homes.

"We come out here pretty much every day," Curran said. "It’s very, very scary, especially because you teach your kids not to take candy from strangers; however, if you’re not supervising them or your eyes aren’t on them at all times, you are kind of trusting that there are parents out here not doing crazy stuff like that—offering candy to kids, so it’s pretty terrifying."

The situation also put travel teams that regularly use the park on high alert.