Chicagoans react after winter roars back following springlike weekend: 'I was not happy'

The Brief Springlike warmth vanished as winter returned to Chicago on Monday. Bitter wind chills, snow and slick roads made travel difficult across the area. Cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected to stick around this week.



After spring-like temperatures in the Chicago area over the weekend, winter came roaring back Monday.

What we know:

In Skokie this morning, 14 degrees felt like -10 thanks to the brutal winds.

"I was expecting it to be another warm day, but it was freezing," said one young man, who was on a coffee run with friends.

"I was not a fan of the snow and I was not happy when I woke up," said another.

Not only was it a frigid start to the day—it was also snowing. Combined with those winds, conditions were downright hazardous.

Snow was blowing in waves and some roads were slick, making travel challenging.In fact, it was a great day to stay home by a warm fire and smoke could be seen coming from many chimneys.

What they're saying:

But for those who didn’t have the day off, it was back to work and back to reality after an unseasonably warm Sunday.

"Based off the weather yesterday, I thought it was gonna be a better day," said one man. "But I’m fine. I’m a Chicagoan and I’m used to it."

Not everyone was taking it in stride so easily.

"It’s terrible. The wind’s blowing, the snow is everywhere and it’s covering the windows. So yeah, it’s dangerous," said Jamie Ehrenpreis who was headed to work.

One Uber driver told us driving in this weather isn’t easy. But it is profitable.

"It is more business. People do not want to walk a single block in this weather in Chicago," he said.

With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s and low 30s for the rest of the week, Sunday’s 50s are fading quickly in the rearview mirror.