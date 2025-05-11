Woman suspected of giving THC candy to kids at Cook County park

The Brief Four children became ill after eating candy handed out by a stranger. One child tested positive for THC, police say. Investigators are searching for a woman last seen walking away from the park.



Police in Wheeling are investigating an incident that sent four children to the hospital after they ate chocolate believed to contain THC—a psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

What we know:

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park. Officers responded to reports of children appearing fatigued and sluggish after receiving candy from a woman in the park.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. According to medical staff, one of the children tested positive for THC.

During a search of the area, officers found a product labeled "MOJO THC Milk Chocolate," which they believe may be linked to the incident.

What we don't know:

The woman accused of distributing the candy has not been identified. She’s described as a white woman, about 50 to 60 years old, heavyset, with a blue cross tattoo on her shoulder. Witnesses say she was wearing a blue and white leather jacket and was last seen walking south from the park.

Police have not said whether the woman knowingly handed out THC-laced candy or if other children may have been affected.

The condition of the children has not been released, and no arrests have been made.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the woman or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.