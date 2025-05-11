Woman suspected of giving THC candy to kids at Cook County park
CHICAGO - Police in Wheeling are investigating an incident that sent four children to the hospital after they ate chocolate believed to contain THC—a psychoactive compound found in cannabis.
What we know:
It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park. Officers responded to reports of children appearing fatigued and sluggish after receiving candy from a woman in the park.
The children were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. According to medical staff, one of the children tested positive for THC.
During a search of the area, officers found a product labeled "MOJO THC Milk Chocolate," which they believe may be linked to the incident.
What we don't know:
The woman accused of distributing the candy has not been identified. She’s described as a white woman, about 50 to 60 years old, heavyset, with a blue cross tattoo on her shoulder. Witnesses say she was wearing a blue and white leather jacket and was last seen walking south from the park.
Police have not said whether the woman knowingly handed out THC-laced candy or if other children may have been affected.
The condition of the children has not been released, and no arrests have been made.
What's next:
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the woman or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.
The Source: Details for this story were provided to Fox 32 News in a press release.