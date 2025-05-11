Expand / Collapse search

Woman suspected of giving THC candy to kids at Cook County park

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 11, 2025 8:49pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Four children became ill after eating candy handed out by a stranger.
    • One child tested positive for THC, police say.
    • Investigators are searching for a woman last seen walking away from the park.

CHICAGO - Police in Wheeling are investigating an incident that sent four children to the hospital after they ate chocolate believed to contain THC—a psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

What we know:

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park. Officers responded to reports of children appearing fatigued and sluggish after receiving candy from a woman in the park.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. According to medical staff, one of the children tested positive for THC.

During a search of the area, officers found a product labeled "MOJO THC Milk Chocolate," which they believe may be linked to the incident.

What we don't know:

The woman accused of distributing the candy has not been identified. She’s described as a white woman, about 50 to 60 years old, heavyset, with a blue cross tattoo on her shoulder. Witnesses say she was wearing a blue and white leather jacket and was last seen walking south from the park.

Police have not said whether the woman knowingly handed out THC-laced candy or if other children may have been affected.

The condition of the children has not been released, and no arrests have been made.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the woman or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.

The Source: Details for this story were provided to Fox 32 News in a press release.

