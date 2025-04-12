Illinois bill would remove cannabis odor as probable cause for police to search car

The Brief The Illinois Senate passed a bill to remove cannabis odor as the sole reason for probable cause for police officers to search a car. The Senate sponsor argued the bill clarifies what law enforcement can do during a traffic stop involving cannabis after contradictory Illinois Supreme Court rulings. S.B. 42 still needs approval from the House of Representatives and Gov. JB Pritzker to become law.



State lawmakers are weighing a bill that would remove cannabis odor as the sole probable cause for police officers to search a car.

The Illinois Senate passed S.B. 42 on Thursday by a vote of 33-20. It was sent to the House of Representatives for passage in that chamber.

What we know:

The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Rachel Ventura (D-Joliet), would still require that cannabis be stored in a secure, sealed, or re-sealable container.

Still, if passed into law, law enforcement would not be able to stop, detain or search a car whose driver or passengers are 21 and older solely because of an odor of cannabis.

Ventura cited two Illinois Supreme Court rulings that contradicted each other about whether cannabis odor alone was sufficient for probable cause for police to search a vehicle without a warrant.

She argued S.B. 42 would clarify how officers could handle such a situation by "directly law enforcement to consider all factors – not just odor – in deciding if the law has been broken."

What they're saying:

Peter Contos, of Cannabis Equity Illinois, a nonprofit that advocates for equity in cannabis policies and industry in the state, argued the bill is "another step forward in modernizing Illinois cannabis laws."

"Removing the odor-proof container rule will provide drivers the peace of mind of knowing they cannot be stopped solely for possessing a legal product. Senate Bill 42 will also relieve the burden on law enforcement to decipher the difference between raw and burnt cannabis," Contos said in a statement.

What's next:

The Illinois House of Representatives will have to pass the bill and Gov. JB Pritzker will have to sign it for the measure to become law.