Chicago-area man charged after traffic stop uncovers cocaine, meth
FOX LAKE, Ill. - An Elgin man has been charged after police found methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in his car during a traffic stop last week.
What we know:
On Sept. 30, a Fox Lake police officer pulled over a Honda Accord driven by 44-year-old Shane Perry around 500 Rollins Road after smelling the odor of cannabis and seeing loose marijuana in the vehicle.
With help from Round Lake police and K9 Gunny, officers searched Perry and his car, discovering about 16 grams of methamphetamine and 18 grams of cocaine in four plastic baggies, according to police.
They also found roughly 18 grams of cannabis, a bottle of THC syrup, and a digital scale inside the vehicle.
Perry was taken into custody and charged with:
- Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams
- Unlawful possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams
- Unlawful possession of cocaine
Perry was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying a stop sign, unlawful use of cannabis by driver, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
What's next:
Perry is being held at the Lake County Jail ahead of his next court date on Oct. 22.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Fox Lake Police Department.