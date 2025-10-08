Chicago-area man charged after traffic stop uncovers cocaine, meth

article

The Brief An Elgin man was arrested after Fox Lake police found methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana during a traffic stop. Officers said Shane Perry, 44, was pulled over after the smell of cannabis led to a search that uncovered multiple drugs and paraphernalia. He faces several felony possession and delivery charges and remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an Oct. 22 court date.



An Elgin man has been charged after police found methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in his car during a traffic stop last week.

What we know:

On Sept. 30, a Fox Lake police officer pulled over a Honda Accord driven by 44-year-old Shane Perry around 500 Rollins Road after smelling the odor of cannabis and seeing loose marijuana in the vehicle.

With help from Round Lake police and K9 Gunny, officers searched Perry and his car, discovering about 16 grams of methamphetamine and 18 grams of cocaine in four plastic baggies, according to police.

They also found roughly 18 grams of cannabis, a bottle of THC syrup, and a digital scale inside the vehicle.

Perry was taken into custody and charged with:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams

Unlawful possession of cocaine

Perry was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying a stop sign, unlawful use of cannabis by driver, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

What's next:

Perry is being held at the Lake County Jail ahead of his next court date on Oct. 22.