Suspicious vehicle call in Buffalo Grove leads to 2 arrests; gun, cannabis found

Two people were arrested after Buffalo Grove police found a handgun, cannabis, and alcohol in their vehicle Wednesday evening.

Police were called at 6:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Thornton Lane for a suspicious vehicle. Officers found four people inside and detected a strong odor of cannabis, authorities said.

A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun, a magazine with 10 rounds, a stun gun pen, cannabis, and a 50-milliliter bottle of alcohol, authorities said.

Two of the four people were arrested: the driver, Destiny Gaal, 19, and passenger Marie Norfleet, 18, both from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Gaal is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and was cited for soliciting without a permit.

Norfleet faces two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a firearm without a Firearms Owners Identification Card or Concealed Carry License, and possession of a firearm under 21. She also received citations for soliciting without a permit, possession of alcohol by a minor, and possession of cannabis.

(From left) Pictured is Marie Norfleet and Destiny Gaal. (Buffalo PD )

Both Gaal and Norfleet are set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 in Rolling Meadows.

The other two passengers, Jackson D'Imperio, 20, and Eric Brown, 26, were cited for soliciting without a permit. Brown also received a citation for cannabis possession.