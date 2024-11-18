Bob Love, three-time NBA All-Star and Chicago Bulls icon, dies at 81

Chicago Bulls legend Bob Love died last Thursday in Chicago at the age of 81 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Love played nine seasons with the Bulls, becoming a cornerstone of the team. His No. 10 jersey hangs in the United Center rafters.

A three-time NBA All-Star, Love was celebrated for his tenacity on defense, earning him a spot among the Bulls’ all-time greats.

Beyond his on-court success, Love dedicated himself to making a difference off the court. As a Bulls community ambassador, he became a motivational speaker. He also championed charitable causes.

Bob Love of the Chicago Bulls | Getty Images

"Bob was a true legend and a beloved member of our family," the Bulls said in a statement. "We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court."

Love averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during his nine seasons with the team.

Growing up in northern Louisiana, Love was one of 14 children. He was nicknamed "Butterbean" because he liked lima beans.

The 6-foot-8 Love starred at Southern University in Baton Rouge before he was selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 1965 NBA Draft. He played for the Royals for two seasons before he was taken by Milwaukee in the expansion draft in 1968.

Love and Bob Weiss were traded to Chicago in November 1968 for Flynn Robinson. With the Bulls, Love developed into one of the NBA's best forwards.

Love was an All-Star for three straight seasons from 1970-73. He averaged a team-high and career-best 25.8 points during the 1971-72 season.

Love is survived by his wife, Emily, and their family. Memorial service details will be announced at a later date.