Former White Sox pitcher Octavio Dotel dies in Dominican nightclub collapse

The Brief Octavio Dotel, a former White Sox pitcher, died after being rescued from a nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo. The collapse at Jet Set nightclub killed at least 44 and injured 160 during a merengue concert. Rescue efforts continued into Tuesday afternoon as crews searched for survivors.



Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Octavio Dotel has died after being injured in a nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo that killed at least 44 people and left more than 160 others hurt.

What we know:

The roof of the popular Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican capital gave way early Tuesday morning during a merengue concert attended by politicians, athletes and performers.

Former White Sox pitcher Octavio Dotel was rescued from the debris and taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the Dominican Republic's Professional Baseball League.

Dotel, who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the White Sox in 2008, was among dozens who didn’t survive the collapse.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 20: Octavio Dotel of the Chicago White Sox poses during photo day at the White Sox spring training complex on February 20, 2009 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Others injured include Dominican legislator Bray Vargas and merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof gave way. The group’s saxophonist was also killed.

Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province and sister of MLB star Nelson Cruz, was confirmed among the dead after calling the president to report she was trapped.

Rescue teams worked through the morning and into the afternoon, still pulling people from the rubble.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t said what caused the roof to collapse.

It’s also not yet clear when the Jet Set nightclub was last inspected, and officials from the Ministry of Public Works and the mayor’s office haven’t offered comment.

What's next:

Officials say the priority remains finding any remaining survivors in the debris. President Luis Abinader visited the site Tuesday and said all agencies are "working tirelessly."

Jet Set said in a statement that it is cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.

Families gathered outside the nightclub, a hospital and the National Institute of Forensic Pathology, hoping for word on their loved ones.