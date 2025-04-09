Crash on Chicago's South Side leaves several injured, including baby
CHICAGO - A crash involving two vehicles late Tuesday night on the South Side left multiple people injured and resulted in one man being taken into custody, according to Chicago police.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 11:29 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street. Police said a silver sedan was traveling west on 71st Street when it ran a red light and struck a black Jeep that was heading north on State Street.
A 22-year-old man driving the sedan was transported to St. Bernard Hospital for observation. A passenger in the same vehicle, also a 22-year-old man, suffered a punctured lung and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
The driver of the Jeep declined medical treatment, police said. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition. A 1-year-old boy in the rear seat was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition for evaluation.
A man was taken into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said. Citations will be issued and charges are pending.
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is handling the case.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.