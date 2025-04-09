Crash on Chicago's South Side leaves several injured, including baby

The Brief A crash in Park Manor late Tuesday night injured several people after a silver sedan ran a red light and struck a black Jeep. A 22-year-old man was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene. A woman was critically hurt, a child was hospitalized for evaluation, and charges are pending as police continue to investigate.



A crash involving two vehicles late Tuesday night on the South Side left multiple people injured and resulted in one man being taken into custody, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 11:29 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street. Police said a silver sedan was traveling west on 71st Street when it ran a red light and struck a black Jeep that was heading north on State Street.

A 22-year-old man driving the sedan was transported to St. Bernard Hospital for observation. A passenger in the same vehicle, also a 22-year-old man, suffered a punctured lung and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the Jeep declined medical treatment, police said. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition. A 1-year-old boy in the rear seat was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

A man was taken into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said. Citations will be issued and charges are pending.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is handling the case.