Englewood neighbors push for action on decade-old 'junkyard'

The Brief Englewood residents say a pair of cluttered lots have become a health hazard and neighborhood eyesore. One of the lots is city-owned; the other is tied up in ownership disputes and slow court enforcement. Ald. William Hall says progress has been made but more time is needed to clear the site completely.



People in Englewood are getting fed up with what they call an illegal junkyard.

What we know:

It's been an eyesore—and a hazard—for about a decade.

"A complete disgrace. It's been going on for years. Don't make sense," said Englewood community activist Bob Israel, standing in front of the two lots behind a chain-link fence at the southwest corner of 72nd and Normal. "It's an eyesore and it's rodents and everything over there. But they've been complaining so long. You know it's Englewood. I think the people's spirits broke."

Scattered across the two lots is a mishmash of older cars, boats, and motorcycles interspersed between piles of trash. Neighbor Uniqueka Perry-Coleman lives directly across the street.

"All these vacant lots and kids going missing. Yes, clean it up a little bit so it would have a better presence," Perry-Coleman said.

Dig deeper:

What neighbors call the "unlicensed junkyard" is now the subject of an investigation by Block Club Chicago, which found one of the two lots is owned by the city. According to property tax records, the other lot is owned by a Chicago man who says it’s no longer his.

During our visit Tuesday, we met Jerry Bell, who lives in a trailer on the property. Bell says he doesn’t own the property but paid rent to store cars and vehicles to a former Chicago police officer who passed away a couple of years ago.

As for all the vehicles, "People basically donate stuff to me so I could fix it and try to get rid of it to help me out," Bell said. "It's not a junkyard because nobody buys nothing. That's what I'm trying to tell them. The cars are not abandoned."

Sixth Ward Alderman William Hall says he's been trying to clear the property through ticketing and fines since he took over as alderman two years ago.

"One thing I know is the frustration (neighbors) have is the frustration I have as well," he said.

Hall said the number of vehicles has been reduced by about half since he began turning up the heat. But he said because one of the lots is privately owned, it can take years to get enforcement through the courts.

"Judges move slow. Cases are stacked up," Hall said. "But you best believe one of the things I pride myself in is the urgency to get on with these types of matters."

What's next:

Bell said he is working to clear his vehicles off the lot that is owned by the city and is hoping to purchase the property through a tax sale.