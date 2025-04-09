Chicago weather: Cool and damp midweek but warmer weekend ahead

The Brief Rain and gusty winds move into the Chicago area today, with highs in the low 40s and a slight chance for snow mixing in. Conditions dry out tonight with lows in the upper 30s and possible fog, followed by more showers and cloudy skies Thursday. The weekend brings a warming trend with sunshine and highs climbing into the 60s by Sunday.



Rain is moving in today with cool temperatures. There may be a touch of snow mixing in, but no accumulation is expected. Highs today will be in the low 40s with gusty winds of over 30 mph possible.

Tonight, we dry out, with lows in the upper 30s. There is a chance for fog tonight. Tomorrow, the chance for showers is back with cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s.

Friday, we turn the corner! Highs will be around 50 with SUNSHINE! Saturday will be nice with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s!

Enjoy Monday with highs around 70 degrees with partly sunny conditions. We have changing weather with cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the upper 50s.