Chicago Sports Network launches new streaming service for Blackhawks, Bulls, and White Sox games

The Brief Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) has introduced a subscription streaming service for fans. Fans can stream Blackhawks, Bulls, and White Sox games starting Nov. 15. Subscriptions start at $19.99 or $29.99 monthly, with a free 7-day trial available.



The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) announced on Thursday the launch of a new subscription streaming service that will give fans access to live broadcasts of Blackhawks, Bulls, and White Sox games.

Through the CHSN Live Game Center, subscribers can also watch pre-game and post-game shows, including interviews with players and coaches.

The service offers two main packages: single-team access for $19.99 per month or full access to all three teams for $29.99 per month. Both options come with a 7-day free trial.

"We are excited to offer Chicago sports fans a one-of-a-kind digital product enabling immediate access to live games and a complement of personalized, on-demand content," CHSN President Jason Coyle said in a statement.

The service can be streamed using a web browser or on the CHSN app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices. The picture can also be cast on larger screens.

CHSN plans to add authentication options for existing pay-TV subscribers in the coming weeks, along with compatibility for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

The service will become available on Friday. More information can be found at CHSN.com.