Shooting on I-55 in Chicago leads to road closures, police say

A shooting on Interstate 55 early Saturday morning led to lane closures for several hours near downtown Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP troopers responded to a report of shots fired on I-55 southbound near State Street around 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

Officers closed roads at Lake Shore Drive to I-55 southbound, the Chinatown feeder ramp to I-55 southbound, and I-94 to I-55 southbound as police canvassed the area.

By noon, the roads were reopened.

The shooting took place on the second day of C2E2, the popular comics and entertainment expo being held at the McCormick Center in the city's downtown.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting remained unclear as of Saturday afternoon.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.