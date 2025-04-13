Chicago weather: Late week warm-up could bring storms to Chicagoland

It's a warm and windy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s for most and south winds gusting over 30 mph.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s. South winds will remain gusty tonight, and then become westerly following a cold front early Monday.

Full Forecast:

Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the morning. As the day goes on, clouds will thin out and skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 60s.



Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Warmer air will arrive on Thursday and especially on Friday. A few showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

Possible Storms on Friday:

A better chance of rain and storms will come Friday with highs in the 70s. Some storms on Friday could be strong.

It'll be the day to watch this week for possible severe weather.

Following a cold front and possible storms on Friday, cooler air will move in for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.