Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live scores and updates from Week 17

The Chicago Bears have the division wrapped up.

Next up, a late-season Prove-It Game against a fellow NFC Contender. Traveling to San Francisco, the Bears take on San Francisco in a showdown between two 11-win NFC squadrons.

Follow along for live updates and scoring plays from the Bears' Sunday Night Football showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Scores and Updates

Pregame

The illness that's sweeping through Halas Hall has made its way to a handful of starting players.

On Sunday morning, DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus were listed as questionable with an illness. Right tackle Darnell Wright was listed as questionable with an illness on Saturday, and made the trip to Santa Clara by himself on Sunday.

The Bears' inactives list will hold all the answers later.

Chicago Bears: NFC North Champs

With the Packers' loss on Saturday, the Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North division title for the first time since 2018.

The worst-to-first turnaround is complete.

Featured article

A bunch of sick Bears

An illness inside Halas Hall has rendered a handful of starters questionable. Here's what might happen if those starter are nunable to go on Sunday night.

Featured article

Inside the relationship between Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson

Caleb Williams was frank. He wasn't too sure about his relationship with Ben Johnson to start this season.

That relationship has grown since the start of the season. It also took center stage at Halas Hall.