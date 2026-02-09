2 shot inside car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot inside a vehicle Sunday night in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood.
What we know:
They were sitting inside a car around 10 p.m. when three people walked up, flashed guns and started shooting in their direction in the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove, according to police.
A 22-year-old was shot several times and a 31-year-old was shot in the elbow. The 31-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition and the 22-year-old self-transported to Trinity Hospital and was listed in fair condition.
Police have not announced any arrests. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.