2 shot inside car on Chicago's South Side

Two men were shot inside a vehicle Sunday night in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood.

What we know:

They were sitting inside a car around 10 p.m. when three people walked up, flashed guns and started shooting in their direction in the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove, according to police.

A 22-year-old was shot several times and a 31-year-old was shot in the elbow. The 31-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition and the 22-year-old self-transported to Trinity Hospital and was listed in fair condition.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area Two detectives are investigating.