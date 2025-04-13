Multiple kids, adults injured in Chicago crash on Kennedy Expressway, police say
CHICAGO - Multiple people, including children, were hospitalized after a crash on the Kennedy Expressway at Ohio Street in Chicago on Sunday morning.
What we know:
The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 a little before 10 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.
The victims were all taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Lanes were briefly closed until around 10:45 a.m.
What we don't know:
Police did not specify how many people were injured.
It was unclear exactly what led to the crash.