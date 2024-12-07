Expand / Collapse search

Bulls’ Nikola Vučević treats Boys & Girls Club kids to holiday shopping spree

By Jenna Carroll
Published  December 7, 2024 4:41pm CST
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago

Nikola Vučević hosts holiday toy shopping spree for boys & girls club kids

Chicago Bulls starting center Nikola Vučević spread some holiday cheer Thursday by hosting 15 children from the Boys & Girls Club for an afternoon of shopping at Building Blocks Toy Store in Lakeview.

CHICAGO - Chicago Bulls starting center Nikola Vučević spread some holiday cheer on Saturday by hosting 15 children from the Boys & Girls Club for an afternoon of shopping at Building Blocks Toy Store in Lakeview.

The event, held at the women-owned toy store, gave each child $250 to spend on gifts for themselves and their families. 

Vučević personally assisted the children in picking out their toys, helping them select everything from stuffed animals to Lego sets.

True to his role as a towering figure on and off the court, Vučević also stepped in to grab items from the store’s higher shelves, ensuring every child could get what they wanted.