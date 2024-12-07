Bulls’ Nikola Vučević treats Boys & Girls Club kids to holiday shopping spree

Chicago Bulls starting center Nikola Vučević spread some holiday cheer on Saturday by hosting 15 children from the Boys & Girls Club for an afternoon of shopping at Building Blocks Toy Store in Lakeview.

The event, held at the women-owned toy store, gave each child $250 to spend on gifts for themselves and their families.

Vučević personally assisted the children in picking out their toys, helping them select everything from stuffed animals to Lego sets.

True to his role as a towering figure on and off the court, Vučević also stepped in to grab items from the store’s higher shelves, ensuring every child could get what they wanted.