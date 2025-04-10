Illinois man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme to kill ex-wife, police say

The Brief Mark Hellenthal, 55, was charged with solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire after allegedly plotting to kill his ex-wife and providing details on how to access her home. An undercover officer posing as a hitman communicated with Hellenthal, who offered cash and jewelry for the murder, according to police. Hellenthal was arrested at his workplace and is being held at Kendall County Jail pending a detention hearing on April 11.



A Yorkville man is in custody after allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-wife and providing details on how to access her home.

What we know:

Mark Hellenthal, 55, was charged Thursday with two Class X felonies: solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire. The charges stem from an investigation that began a day earlier, according to Yorkville police.

Authorities say Hellenthal arranged to have his ex-wife killed and gave the hired individual her personal information, including her address and how to enter her home.

Police were alerted to the plot and immediately launched an investigation while ensuring the victim’s safety.

On Thursday, investigators received authorization to record Hellenthal’s communications.

An undercover officer posing as a hitman contacted Hellenthal, who allegedly shared additional details about the victim’s residence. Hellenthal also reportedly offered cash and jewelry as payment for the murder.

After the arrangements were communicated to police, authorities located Hellenthal at his workplace and took him into custody.

What's next:

Hellenthal is being held at the Kendall County Jail and is scheduled for a detention hearing on April 11.