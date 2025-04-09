Save A Lot reopens remodeled store on Chicago's South Side

A remodeled Save A Lot grocery store is celebrating its grand reopening today in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Grocery store returns to West Lawn

The backstory:

Located at 4439 W. 63rd St., the store is the sixth Save A Lot in Chicago to be remodeled and reopened.

The celebration began at 9 a.m. with remarks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local leaders, including Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) and Cook County Commissioner Ciere Boatright. The event also included customer giveaways and interviews with representatives from Yellow Banana, the company that operates Save A Lot stores in the city.

To mark the occasion, the first 100 customers received a free bag of groceries. Additional giveaways are scheduled throughout the week, including free snacks and a $10 gift card on Saturday.

As part of its community outreach, Save A Lot partnered with Quinn to donate $1,000 to the West Lawn Little League.

What they're saying:

"I am thrilled to help reopen this much-needed grocery store in the 13th Ward," Quinn said. "Our community has lacked fresh grocery options for too long. This new store will provide residents with quality food for their families, which is something every Chicagoan deserves. We’re rooting for this store to succeed."