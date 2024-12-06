Man turns himself in after deadly Lincoln Park shooting

A Chicago man was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting in Lincoln Park last month.

John Conway, 35, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after the release of a community alert featuring a video of a person of interest, according to CPD.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 27, near Clark Street and Arlington Place.

Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, approached a group of people on the sidewalk and an argument broke out. During the argument, Conway allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old in the chest before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He died five days later from his injuries. The Cook County medical examiner identified him as Alexander Nesteruk of Wheaton.

Conway has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.