Video shows person of interest wanted in deadly Lincoln Park shooting

The Chicago Police Department is searching for a person of interest involved in a fatal shooting in Lincoln Park last week.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 27 at about 3:58 p.m in the 2400 block of North Clark Street.

According to police, the victim, a 34-year-old man, approached a group of people near the sidewalk when an argument ensued.

During the altercation, a man pulled a gun and fired shots at the 34-year-old, police said. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The 34-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, reportedly in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com, referencing case #JH523475.