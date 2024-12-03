Expand / Collapse search

Video shows person of interest wanted in deadly Lincoln Park shooting

By Jenna Carroll
Published  December 3, 2024 5:25pm CST
Lincoln Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is searching for a person of interest involved in a fatal shooting in Lincoln Park last week.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 27 at about 3:58 p.m in the 2400 block of North Clark Street.

According to police, the victim, a 34-year-old man, approached a group of people near the sidewalk when an argument ensued.

During the altercation, a man pulled a gun and fired shots at the 34-year-old, police said. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Man shot, critically hurt in Lincoln Park, police say

A man was shot and critically wounded in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood on Wednesday, according to police.

The 34-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, reportedly in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information  is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com, referencing case #JH523475.