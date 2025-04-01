CTA violent robbery: 7 wanted for jumping Red Line rider

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for seven suspects who attacked and robbed a man on a CTA Red Line train last month. The 23-year-old victim was beaten, cut on the hand, and had his belongings stolen near the 79th Street station on March 22. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying seven people who attacked and robbed a CTA Red Line rider last month on the South Side.

The backstory:

The robbery happened around 12:35 a.m. on March 22 near the 79th Street station, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 23-year-old man was riding a northbound Red Line train when the group beat him up, cut his hand with a sharp object and stole his belongings, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JJ190604.