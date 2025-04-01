CTA violent robbery: 7 wanted for jumping Red Line rider
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying seven people who attacked and robbed a CTA Red Line rider last month on the South Side.
The backstory:
The robbery happened around 12:35 a.m. on March 22 near the 79th Street station, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The 23-year-old man was riding a northbound Red Line train when the group beat him up, cut his hand with a sharp object and stole his belongings, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JJ190604.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.