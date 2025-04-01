Expand / Collapse search

CTA violent robbery: 7 wanted for jumping Red Line rider

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  April 1, 2025 11:49am CDT
Chatham
Suspects wanted in a March 22 attack on a CTA Red Line train | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for seven suspects who attacked and robbed a man on a CTA Red Line train last month. 
    • The 23-year-old victim was beaten, cut on the hand, and had his belongings stolen near the 79th Street station on March 22. 
    • Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying seven people who attacked and robbed a CTA Red Line rider last month on the South Side.

The backstory:

The robbery happened around 12:35 a.m. on March 22 near the 79th Street station, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 23-year-old man was riding a northbound Red Line train when the group beat him up, cut his hand with a sharp object and stole his belongings, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JJ190604.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

