Man shot, critically hurt in Lincoln Park, police say

The Brief A 34-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting near Clark and Arlington Place in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred after an argument between the victim and a group, during which a suspect fired shots at the victim and fled. Authorities are investigating, with no arrests made yet, and Alderman Knudsen has called for increased police presence in the area.



A man was shot and critically wounded in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. near Clark and Arlington Place. SkyFOX was above the scene and spotted a heavy police presence.

Chicago police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, approached a group of people near the sidewalk when an argument ensued.

During the altercation, a man pulled a gun and fired shots at the 34-year-old, police said. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The 34-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, reportedly in critical condition.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated, but Alderman Timmy Knudsen said there would be an increased police presence in the area Wednesday evening as a precaution.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.