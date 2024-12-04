Expand / Collapse search
Snow Squall Warning
from WED 10:19 PM CST until WED 11:15 PM CST, Will County, DuPage County, Cook County, Lake County
3
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM CST, McHenry County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, Eastern Will County, La Salle County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, Southern Cook County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 1:30 AM CST, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Kane County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County

Marchand and Geekie help the Bruins beat the Blackhawks 4-2 for their 3rd consecutive win

By AP NEWS
Published  December 4, 2024 9:42pm CST
Blackhawks
Associated Press
article

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 04: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins controls the puck during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 4, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Ge

Expand

CHICAGO - Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie each scored two goals, and the Boston Bruins beat the struggling Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Boston posted its third consecutive win — all in the past four days. It rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory against Detroit on Tuesday night.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots against Chicago.

Alex Vlasic and Jason Dickinson scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped their fourth consecutive game. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

The game was tied at 1 when Marchand got a cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak and beat Mrazek on a one-timer 2:58 into the second period. The captain then used his backhand to clean up a rebound at 5:03, giving Boston a 3-1 lead with his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Pastrnak, Jordan Oesterle and Justin Brazeau each had two assists for Boston.

Takeaways

Bruins: Joe Sacco improved to 6-2-0 since taking over as interim coach, replacing Jim Montgomery. The Bruins showed impressive energy given their busy schedule of late.

Blackhawks: Vlasic was the team's best player, showing off his improved offensive game. It was the first goal of the season for the 6-foot-6 defenseman and No. 4 for his career.

Key moment

Geekie converted a breakaway 5:02 into the third, giving Boston a 4-2 lead and taking some of the steam out of a potential Chicago rally.

Key stat

Marchand has scored at least 10 goals in each of the last 15 seasons. He has eight goals and 19 assists in 22 career games against Chicago.

Up next

Both teams play again on Saturday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers, and Chicago hosts the Winnipeg Jets.