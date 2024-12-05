NHL Winter Classic: Fans in Chicago can enjoy free activities, giveaways and Stanley Cup appearance

Hockey fans will have a chance to celebrate ahead of the NHL Winter Classic with the NHL PreGame, a free fan festival set for Dec. 31, in Wrigleyville.

The event will take place at the Chicago Cubs parking lot, 1126 W. Grace Street, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., offering a variety of activities and experiences.

Highlights include family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food and a special appearance by the Stanley Cup.

The NHL PreGame serves as a lead-up to the highly anticipated outdoor matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Entry to the NHL PreGame is free and open to the public, with no ticket required for the Winter Classic.

Featured Activities Include:

Test your shooting skills at the Hatty Trick Challenge presented by AstraZeneca and pick up exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer trading cards. Fans can also honor loved ones affected by cancer with "I fight for" stickers.

BODYARMOR will let fans show off their accuracy by aiming for net targets. Free samples of BODYARMOR beverages will also be available.

Take part in games, win prizes, and meet NHL players in Caterpillar’s activation, celebrating excellence both on and off the ice.

The Chicago Blackhawks will host fan games, photo ops, giveaways and a special appearance by mascot Tommy Hawk.

The Discover 'Puck Drop' Experience offers fans an AI photo op at center ice with Chicago landmarks, premium giveaways, Winter Classic memorabilia, and an oversized air hockey table for friendly competition. Special guests will also join the fun.

Additional Highlights:

GEICO will introduce a Fan Advantage Hall of Fans at the NHL Winter Classic. This fan-focused experience features photo ops, Hockey Hall of Fame memorabilia, and surprises, celebrating the most passionate fans.

Test your stick skills by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer at Target Practice, presented by Great Clips, the NHL's Official Hair Salon. Plus, get ready for the game with haircare giveaways and haircut coupons from Great Clips.

Honda, the NHL's official automotive partner in the U.S., will showcase the all-new 2026 Passport TrailSport and the Honda CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid at the NHL PreGame. Fans can stop by the Honda activation to show off their hockey skills and win exciting prizes.

Jersey Mike's is bringing an interactive gaming experience to hockey fans, including sub sandwich sampling, digital air hockey, augmented-reality photo ops, sweepstakes, and more. This activation lets fans engage with the brand in a fun, hands-on way.

You can stop by the Navy Federal Credit Union hockey activation to test your skills in the Hockey Shot Challenge and snap a pro-style photo at the Hockey Player Photo Opportunity.

The festival will also feature activations by Pepsi, Ticketmaster, Upper Deck, Verizon, NHL Network and more. Fans can enjoy free samples, interactive games, and exclusive giveaways throughout the day.

For more details and a full lineup of experiences, fans are encouraged to visit the NHL App and explore the Fan Access feature.

