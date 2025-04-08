Illinois man found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting

article

The Brief A Kane County jury found 45-year-old Rodolfo Cervantez Madrigal guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a 2021 shooting that killed Andrew Contreras in Montgomery. The shooting happened on the Route 30 overpass, where Madrigal opened fire on Contreras and another man. Madrigal now faces at least 71 years in prison and remains in custody ahead of his May 23 court date.



A Streator man was found guilty of murder in connection with a 2021 shooting that left one man dead in Montgomery.

On Tuesday, a Kane County jury found 45-year-old Rodolfo Cervantez Madrigal guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The backstory:

The shooting took place on Jan. 12, 2021 on the Route 30 overpass near Route 31. Madrigal shot at Andrew Contreras and another man. Contreras, 29, was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Madrigal faces a minimum sentence of 71 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.

Madrigal remains in custody at the Kane County jail. He was charged with aggravated battery and mob action in a separate case, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"We’re also grateful to the brave citizens who stepped in to help that day and later came forward when called upon," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Anderson said in a statement. "This verdict delivers a measure of justice for the victims and their families."