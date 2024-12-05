Blackhawks fire head coach Luke Richardson, name interim head coach

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson and named Anders Sorensen as interim head coach Thursday afternoon.

Sorensen, 49, has been head coach of the Rockford IceHogs for the past six seasons, according to team officials. Mark Eaton, the Blackhawks' assistant general manager, will take over interim head coaching duties for Rockford.

"Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community," General Manager Kyle Davidson said. "As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary. We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward."

"On behalf of the entire Blackhawks organization, I’d like to thank Luke for his dedication over the past three seasons," said Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz. "I fully support Kyle’s decision in making this change as he continues to do what is needed to move our team forward. I have the utmost confidence in him and the rest of our Hockey Operations team as they begin their search for the next head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks."

Sorensen, 49, joined the Blackhawks organization in 2013-14 as a development coach and became an assistant coach with Rockford in 2018-19.

This is a breaking news story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.